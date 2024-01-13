Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.10. 1,892,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $431.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.91.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

