Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.71

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Man Wah Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

