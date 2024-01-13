Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.43.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $255.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after acquiring an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 272.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,004 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 318,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

