Little House Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8,552.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.75. The stock has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

