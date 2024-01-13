Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $2.25

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from $2.50 to $2.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lion Electric

Lion Electric Stock Performance

NYSE LEV opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $408.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.