LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Raised to $140.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LCII. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.71.

LCI Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

LCII opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $97.43 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 216.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,644,000 after purchasing an additional 320,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,001,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,741,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

