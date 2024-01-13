KeyCorp Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $80.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut FMC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.53. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $133.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,531,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

