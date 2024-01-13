JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $9.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

