iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $49.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

