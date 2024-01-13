iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

