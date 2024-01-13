Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $104.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBKR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,135,111.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,075,060.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $1,115,307.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 564,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,109,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,135,111.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,075,060.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,389 shares of company stock worth $13,405,349. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 698.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,236 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

