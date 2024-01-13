Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Critical Survey

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) and FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A FD Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -5.65% -22.40% -8.81% FD Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of FD Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $79.00 million 2.78 -$11.94 million ($0.17) -45.00 FD Technologies N/A N/A N/A C$0.31 44.00

FD Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innodata. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FD Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FD Technologies beats Innodata on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services. This segment also provides a range of data engineering support services, including data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data extraction, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that offers marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution. The company also licenses software. It serves finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing, and energy markets. The company was formerly known as First Derivatives plc and changed its name to FD Technologies plc in July 2021. FD Technologies plc was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Newry, the United Kingdom.

