Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 950 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 1.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 418,078 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,510,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 324,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Down 3.2 %

KMX stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.59. 2,116,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens cut their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

