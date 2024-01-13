Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 78,352 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,352 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 2.0% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 7,703,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,182,018. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.