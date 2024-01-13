Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 432 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $559.11 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,021.76 and its 200-day moving average is $919.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

