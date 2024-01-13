Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,907,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,984,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

