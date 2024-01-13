ING Groep NV Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7,754.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

FAST stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.