ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160,062 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $145.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.84. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.19.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

