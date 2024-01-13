Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

HON traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.10. 2,429,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

