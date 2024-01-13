Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Raised by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.02.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

