Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Critical Analysis

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heliogen and NextEra Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy Partners 0 8 5 0 2.38

NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $47.47, suggesting a potential upside of 64.36%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Heliogen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -830.91% -87.22% -52.19% NextEra Energy Partners 9.58% 0.85% 0.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heliogen and NextEra Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $13.75 million 0.77 -$142.00 million ($15.02) -0.12 NextEra Energy Partners $1.28 billion 2.10 $477.00 million $1.33 21.71

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Heliogen has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Heliogen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's solutions include HelioHeat, a carbon-free, ultra-high temperature heat to power heavy industrial processes, including the making of cement, steel, and petrochemicals; HelioPower that provides power made from sunlight using supercritical CO2 turbines to power industrial facilities, data centers, and mining operations; and HelioFuel that offers clean fuels, such as green hydrogen that is used to power industry and as fuel in transportation, heavy equipment, and household heating. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

