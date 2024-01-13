Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

HELE stock opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.