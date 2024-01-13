Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,426 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 591,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 90,932 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

