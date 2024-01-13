GSG Advisors LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

META stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $377.06. The company has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

