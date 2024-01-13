Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 84 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $713.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $705.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.03. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

