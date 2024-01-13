Grove Bank & Trust Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT opened at $140.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.16. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

