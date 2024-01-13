Grove Bank & Trust Has $146,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $132.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.