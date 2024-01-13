Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.08. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $807.62 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.74%.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,982.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.