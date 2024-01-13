Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.42.

FIVE opened at $190.59 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.92.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

