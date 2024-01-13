First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 652 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

