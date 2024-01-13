First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Cut to C$0.70

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

First Mining Gold Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of First Mining Gold stock opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Mining Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$114.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at First Mining Gold

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

