First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 98,059.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 756,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 756,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.19.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

