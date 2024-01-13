First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FHB. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 31.3% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.