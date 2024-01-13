First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

First Community Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.47. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in First Community by 4,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

