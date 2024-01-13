First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,892,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,988. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.