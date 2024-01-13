First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 75,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55,148 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.40. 1,035,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average is $166.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $181.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

