First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE IBM traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.80. 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.