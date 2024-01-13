First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,182,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.03. The stock has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $439.80.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
