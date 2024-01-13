First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Mastercard by 24.0% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Mastercard by 24.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MA traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $429.10. 1,892,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,267. The stock has a market cap of $402.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $413.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $431.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

