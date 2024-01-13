First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Target by 40.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 210.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.91. 2,236,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,376. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.16. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.