First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,431. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.80 and a 12 month high of $317.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.71 and its 200 day moving average is $285.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

