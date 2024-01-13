Financial Review: Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -180.86% -19.10% -16.20% Transphorm -182.08% -135.15% -78.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $37.94 million 30.81 $73.91 million ($0.74) -8.85 Transphorm $16.51 million 18.01 -$30.60 million ($0.67) -7.16

Risk & Volatility

Navitas Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $9.98, indicating a potential upside of 52.42%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.79%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Transphorm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Transphorm on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

