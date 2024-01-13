Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. 1,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

