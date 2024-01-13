FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $248.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.11. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $183.59 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

