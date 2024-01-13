Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.92 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. Endeavour Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 459,393 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,019,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,852 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,369,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 547,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 239,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

