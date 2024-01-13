Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.87. 1,572,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,899. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
