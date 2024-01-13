Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $31,272,559 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $638.93 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $640.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $593.24 and its 200-day moving average is $550.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

