Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Stolper Co grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 50,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.