Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

