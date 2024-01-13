Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Trading 0.8% Higher

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.